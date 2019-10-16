Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

Abandoned by U.S. in Syria, Kurds Find New Ally in American Foe

Author:     Ben Hubbard, Charlie Savage, Eric Schmitt and Patrick Kingsley
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Oct. 13, 2019
Stephan:   This story describes what I think history will record as one of the most heinous decisions by a president in American history. And you and I, and children yet unborn, will pay the price for Donald Trump's greed, narcissism, and incompetence. The geopolitical world has changed fundamentally.

In northeastern Syria on Sunday, a funeral was held for a Kurdish political leader, civilians and Kurdish fighters.
Credit: Delil Souleiman/Agence France-Presse — Getty

DOHUK, IRAQ — Kurdish forces long allied with the United States in Syria announced a new deal on Sunday with the government in Damascus, a sworn enemy of Washington that is backed by Russia, as Turkish troops moved deeper into their territory and President Trump ordered the withdrawal of the American military from northern Syria.

The sudden shift marked a major turning point in Syria’s long war.

For five years, United States policy relied on collaborating with the Kurdish-led forces both to fight the Islamic State and to limit the influence of Iran and Russia, which support the Syrian government, with a goal of maintaining some leverage over any future settlement of the conflict.

On Sunday, after Mr. Trump abruptly abandoned that approach, American leverage appeared all but gone. That threatened to give President Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian […]

