Trump has delivered what Russia wants in Syria — at zero cost — and ‘Putin likely can’t believe his luck

Russian President Vladimir “Putin likely can’t believe his luck” at US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from the Kurdish region on the border of Syria and Turkey, a Western military official from the anti-ISIS coalition told Insider.
- Syrian troops entering Kurdish-held Rojava represents a massive victory for not only Syrian President Bashar Assad but Putin and the Iranians, who had long demanded that the Americans withdraw from the corridor that links northern Iraq with eastern Syria.
- “Putin continues to get whatever he wants and generally doesn’t even have to do much,” a NATO official told Insider. “He got to sit back and watch the Turks and the Americans unravel five years of success, and not only did it not cost him anything, he didn’t even have to try to make it happen. Small wonder he’d interfere on Trump’s side in an election.”
After years of the US lording it over the Russians I have to believe that they are amazed at how wonderfully easy it has been to turn the tables. Post USSR we interfered in Russia in many ways beneficial and not. Now is payback time for all that assistance and no it is not Soros’s fault.
The Kurds have been “our” anti-government forces in Syria for ages. With Turkey’s invasion the Kurds have aligned with the Syrian government. That’s a good thing for Syria and, very likely, the region. No matter what happens, this gets the U.S. out of one of its many regime change wars.
Dr Johann in his book ” The Fall of the American Empire” has been eerily correct. Maybe we can get our country back from the 1% and become a caring, compassionate republic.
You express my fondest hope. There are so many intelligent competent compassionate people in our country that could rise to create that republic. Sadly I’m afraid there will have to be a period of intense upheaval to shake loose that .01% control.
I admire your optimism, Larry, but it will take a miracle to change the dumb minds of the Republican Trumpers to make the change back to a civil, compassionate society.