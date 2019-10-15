Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, October 15th, 2019

Macabre Video of Fake Trump Shooting Media and Critics Is Shown at His Resort

Author:     Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Oct. 14, 2019, 12:03 a.m. ET
Stephan:   As you read this story, think about this. The president of the United States, at a property he owns, and is personally profiting from, permits the showing of a video to a group of supporters depicting him as a mass murderer of the free press and his political opponents. The only thing missing was the swastikas. This is America in 2019 under the Republican administration of Donald Trump.

A scene from a video depicting a fake President Trump massacring the news media and his critics that was shown at a conference for his supporters at Trump National Doral Miami last week.

WASHINGTON — A video depicting a macabre scene of a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week, according to footage obtained by The New York Times.

Several of Mr. Trump’s top surrogates — including his son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis — were scheduled to speak at the three-day conference, which was held by a pro-Trump group, American Priority, at Trump National Doral Miami. Ms. Sanders and a person close to Mr. Trump’s son said on Sunday that they did not see the video at the conference.

  1. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Is Trump really trying to become the Hitler of the 21st century? It sure looks that way.