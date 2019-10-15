Bill Barr slammed for his ‘incredibly disturbing’ — and false — attack on secularism

Stephan: Did you know that unless you are religious, specifically a fundamentalist, you cannot be an ethical person? Or put another way, your lack of religion is why you are depressed, have mental illness, are thinking of suicide. That at least is Attorney General William Barr’s view of reality, as he has publicly stated. This is what christofascism looks and sounds like, and the corruption behind it is just what you would expect.

During a speech at Notre Dame’s law school this Friday, US Attorney General William Barr disparaged the rising tide of secularism in America, saying that a lack of religion is tied to societal ills like violence and drug abuse.

“Basically every measure of this social pathology continues to gain ground,” Barr said, adding that problems in society are the result of “moral upheaval.”

“Along with the wreckage of the family, we are seeing record levels of depression and mental illness, dispirited young people, soaring suicide rates, increasing numbers of angry and alienated young males, an increase in senseless violence and a deadly drug epidemic,” he continued.

“Over 70,000 people die a year from drug overdoses, but I won’t dwell on the bitter results of the new secular age,” Barr said, alleging that many “so-called progressives” are also “militant secularists.”

Responding to Barr’s speech, American Atheists president Nick Fish fired off a letter to the Justice Department this Monday, sharply criticizing Barr’s suggestion that people who lack religion are […]