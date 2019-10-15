Bill Barr slammed for his ‘incredibly disturbing’ — and false — attack on secularism

During a speech at Notre Dame’s law school this Friday, US Attorney General William Barr disparaged the rising tide of secularism in America, saying that a lack of religion is tied to societal ills like violence and drug abuse.
“Basically every measure of this social pathology continues to gain ground,” Barr said, adding that problems in society are the result of “moral upheaval.”
“Along with the wreckage of the family, we are seeing record levels of depression and mental illness, dispirited young people, soaring suicide rates, increasing numbers of angry and alienated young males, an increase in senseless violence and a deadly drug epidemic,” he continued.
Responding to Barr’s speech, American Atheists president Nick Fish fired off a letter to the Justice Department this Monday, sharply criticizing Barr’s suggestion that people who lack religion are […]
A person does need to be a Christian to be a very Spiritual person, and those of us who meditate daily are really closer to GOD than any Christians I have ever met. They (Christians) just do not know what GOD is because they still follow a set of books which were meant for a different age which has long since gone out of touch with reality, and especially with science. Science tells us that there is a Cosmic Consciousness which is where most of the old and new prophets and scientists get there new ideas.