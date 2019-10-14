Trump’s Trillion-Dollar Hit to Homeowners

Stephan: In the Trump administration you don't matter; if you are a poor or middle class American you are seen and thought of as just a little money cow to be milked. The MAGAs don't seem to be smart enough to realize this in spite of the endless evidence proving it. Their hate, fear, racism, and anger blind them to reality. Trump today on fivethirtyeight has a 42.5% approval rating; it is actually up from a week ago, and holds steady because, as the Hill reports this week, 88% of Republicans support and approve of Trump.

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has been talking about plans for, as he put it, a “very substantial tax cut for middle income folks who work so hard.” But before Congress embarks on a new tax measure, people should consider one of the largely unexamined effects of the last tax bill, which Trump promised would help the middle class: Would you believe it has inflicted a trillion dollars of damage on homeowners — many of them middle class — throughout the country?

That massive number is the reduction in home values caused by the 2017 tax law that capped federal deductions for state and local real estate and income taxes at $10,000 a year and also eliminated some mortgage interest deductions. The impact varies widely across different areas. Counties with high home prices and high real estate taxes and where homeowners have big mortgages are suffering the biggest hit, as you’d expect, given the larger value of the lost tax […]