Monday, October 14th, 2019

Company Buys Pipeline Support at Supreme Court Through GOP Attorneys General

Author:     Kelly Roache
Source:     truthout/Energy and Policy Institute
Publication Date:     October 9, 2019
Stephan:   The corruption in the American government on behalf of the rich, particularly in those states controlled by Republicans is, I think, beyond the comprehension of most Americans. Who, but people intimately involved, tracks corruption such as that discussed in this article? Yet, if you live in a Red value state this stuff directly affects the life of you and your family.

Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks during the Criminal Coordination Conference at the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 3, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Barr and Republican state attorneys general share close financial ties to pipeline utility Dominion.
Credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to decide this month whether it will review a ruling key to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s future, majority-owner of the project Dominion Energy has received support in its case from Republican state Attorneys General and the U.S. Department of Justice. Both U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the state Attorneys General have close financial ties to the utility — including through a GOP group that funneled millions to one key proponent.

Barr served on Dominion’s Board of Directors from 2009 until his confirmation as Attorney General in February of this year. In June, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who reports to Barr, asked the Supreme Court to revisit an appeals court decision that vacated essential permits for the $7.5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP). A joint venture between […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    This is exactly how a coup works.