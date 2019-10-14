A woman was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer in her own home

A black woman was shot and killed by a white police officer in her Fort Worth, Texas home after a neighbor called dispatchers to report the woman’s front door was open, police said.
The officers were searching the perimeter of the woman’s home when they saw a person standing near a window inside and one of them opened fire, killing her, Fort Worth police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman killed as 28-year-old Atatiana Koquice Jefferson. The medical examiner placed her time and place of death as Saturday at 2:30 a.m. in the bedroom of her home.
A cause and manner of death for Jefferson are not yet listed.
Hours after the shooting, police released a heavily edited version of the officer’s body camera footage. The nearly 2-minute video shows officers walking outside the home with flashlights for a few minutes before one of them yells, “Put your […]
To SERVE and PROTECT must have flown out the window in Fort Worth, Texas.