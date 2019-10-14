A woman was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer in her own home

Stephan: Yet another innocent Black person killed in their own home by a White police thug. I don't know how much more evidence is required that something is radically wrong with American law enforcement. No other developed nation in the world has this problem of police randomly killing innocent people, often at night in their homes.

A black woman was shot and killed by a white police officer in her Fort Worth, Texas home after a neighbor called dispatchers to report the woman’s front door was open, police said.

The officers were searching the perimeter of the woman’s home when they saw a person standing near a window inside and one of them opened fire, killing her, Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman killed as 28-year-old Atatiana Koquice Jefferson. The medical examiner placed her time and place of death as Saturday at 2:30 a.m. in the bedroom of her home.

A cause and manner of death for Jefferson are not yet listed.

Hours after the shooting, police released a heavily edited version of the officer’s body camera footage. The nearly 2-minute video shows officers walking outside the home with flashlights for a few minutes before one of them yells, “Put your […]