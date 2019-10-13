‘This is truly terrifying’: Scientists discover ocean waters ‘boiling with methane’ in Arctic

Scientists studying the consequences of methane emissions from underwater permafrost in the Arctic Ocean announced this week that they found a 50-square-foot area of the East Siberian Sea “boiling with methane bubbles.”
“This is the most powerful seep I have ever been able to observe,” lead scientist Igor Semiletov said Monday, using a term for methane gas bubbling up from the seafloor to the surface. “No one has ever recorded anything similar.”
Semiletov, a Russian researcher who has participated in 45 Arctic expeditions, set out on the Academic Mstislav Keldysh last month, accompanied by scientists from the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sweden.
Their discovery was announced in a statement from Russia’s Tomsk Polytechnic University, where Semiletov is a professor. The researchers’ findings from the expedition and Semiletov’s remarks were translated and reported on Tuesday by The Telegraph.
Permafrost is a mix of soil, rocks, and sand bound together by ice that stays frozen for two or more years straight. As human activity causes global […]
This is catastrophic.
Too often in the media when climate heating is talked about it is always carbon dioxide but methane depending on the timescale is a much greater danger. Yet the deniers are in control and hold to their “facts” that really not much is changing just nature being nature and that god will always protect us or Jesus is coming soon.
As you have said Stephen when the banks won’t lend and the insurance companies won’t insure then many will awaken and then look for someone to blame!