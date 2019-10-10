Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

Three STDs reach all-time highs in the US, new CDC report says

Author:     Jacqueline Howard
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     5:18 PM ET, Tue October 8, 2019
Stephan:   If you read me you know, that I assess things on the basis of social outcome data. I don't care about partisanship or personality. What I care about is the fostering of wellbeing. The function of the state, in my view, is to foster wellbeing at every stage from the individual to the planet.  This story is a classic example of what I mean. Sexually dysfunctional Christofascists, it is an essential of that culture,  over the last thirty years have consciously sought the elimination or distortion of sex education in schools and severe cutbacks in funding for sexual health support.  The result, as predictable as the tide, has been a drastic increase in STD occurrence. Here is the story.

Trichomoniasis

Health officials are raising alarm about a rise in STDs across the United States.

For the fifth consecutive year, combined cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis have risen in the United States, according to a Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published on Tuesday.
“Combined they total 2.4 million infections that were diagnosed and reported just in last year alone,” said Elizabeth Torrone, a CDC epidemiologist who worked on the new report, adding that the combined number marks “the most cases” ever recorded since monitoring began in the United States.

