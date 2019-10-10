Three STDs reach all-time highs in the US, new CDC report says

Stephan: If you read me you know, that I assess things on the basis of social outcome data. I don't care about partisanship or personality. What I care about is the fostering of wellbeing. The function of the state, in my view, is to foster wellbeing at every stage from the individual to the planet. This story is a classic example of what I mean. Sexually dysfunctional Christofascists, it is an essential of that culture, over the last thirty years have consciously sought the elimination or distortion of sex education in schools and severe cutbacks in funding for sexual health support. The result, as predictable as the tide, has been a drastic increase in STD occurrence. Here is the story.