The Plot Against Medicare for All

Last week, at a huge and frightening retirement community in Florida known as The Villages, Donald Trump promised to protect seniors from two of the most menacing monsters lurking under their beds: Immigrants and socialism. You would think it might get boring, blaming everything on foreigners and commies, but its political utility is tried and true. Signing an executive order—which did not mention immigrants at all—before the assembled, Trump promised that he “will never allow these politicians to steal your health care and give it away to illegal aliens.” Democrats, he said, “want to raid Medicare to fund a thing called socialism.” Into this category he placed both single-payer health care alongside the “so-called public option.” Nevermind the fact that the latter policy bears as much relation to socialism as Trump does to a rose petal.
As hoary as the old-timey Red-baiting might seem, this executive order, and the rhetoric Trump deployed to promote it, is a distillation […]
T’is hard for me to deal with the whiplash: ” Donald Trump promised to protect seniors from two of the most menacing monsters lurking under their beds: Immigrants and socialism. ” i.e. from these retirees in Florida who are served their meals by Cubans and who regularly cash their social security checks.
There are a couple of humorous antidotes to this: one is the movie A Day Without a Mexican; the other is the song Who Is Going to Build Your Wall? by Tom Russell.
I just got my new “GoodRx” card which saves me 50% on my out of pocket expenses at the pharmacy. I read the back and found out that this wonderful free gift is supplied by Apple,Inc ; yes the same Apple that sells us their expensive phones is giving back to the people a share of their profits with this program and it is free; it costs me nothing. I say this is a good way for any company to give back to the citizens of any country, especially us older folks.
It never ceases to amaze how these good conservative old folks could be such fervent supports of himself. He is wrecking every benefit that they depend on and handing it over to the rich who like himself don’t need it. But you know it fits their worldview of all the undeserving “colored people” taking their stuff meanwhile the selfsame people are wiping their butts as they did my mother’s. My mother died at 81 some years ago but if she was alive now she would have been all in for himself without doubt.