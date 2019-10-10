Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

Odds of a Brexit Deal Fade as Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel Clash

Stephan:   I have been following BREXIT since this sorry story began, and most economists believe, as do I, that a no-deal BREXIT will be a massive mistake. We are just a couple of weeks from finding out, but if these predictions are accurate the economy of Britain, the EU, and the world is about to get a sharp kick in its metaphorical stomach.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, right, in September. Mr. Johnson’s spokesman described their most recent call as “frank.”
Credit: Hayoung Jeon/EPA/Shutterstock

LONDON — Britain is giving up its efforts to strike a deal with the uncompromising European Union and will not return to the table. It will seek to leave the European Union, even without a deal. And toward that end, it will sabotage the bloc, sending provocateurs to represent it in Brussels and penalizing countries that vote to grant another Brexit extension.

So went the drumbeat of recrimination from officials, mostly anonymous, inside 10 Downing Street, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s already dim hopes for a negotiated exit with Brussels appeared to flicker out on Tuesday.

The threats and warnings from London are meant to disguise a highly inconvenient truth: Mr. Johnson is legally obliged to ask the European Union to extend the deadline of Oct. 31 for its departure from Europe, if he does not reach a […]

