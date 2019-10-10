Odds of a Brexit Deal Fade as Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel Clash

LONDON — Britain is giving up its efforts to strike a deal with the uncompromising European Union and will not return to the table. It will seek to leave the European Union, even without a deal. And toward that end, it will sabotage the bloc, sending provocateurs to represent it in Brussels and penalizing countries that vote to grant another Brexit extension.

So went the drumbeat of recrimination from officials, mostly anonymous, inside 10 Downing Street, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s already dim hopes for a negotiated exit with Brussels appeared to flicker out on Tuesday.

The threats and warnings from London are meant to disguise a highly inconvenient truth: Mr. Johnson is legally obliged to ask the European Union to extend the deadline of Oct. 31 for its departure from Europe, if he does not reach a […]