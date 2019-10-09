Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019

The US Border Security Industry Could Be Worth $740 Billion by 2023

Author:     Michelle Chen
Source:    
Publication Date:     October 6, 2019
 Link: The US Border Security Industry Could Be Worth $740 Billion by 2023
Stephan:   Here we get to the licklog, the fundamental beneath the Trump border fecal storm. And what is it about? Why greed and profit, of course.

United States military personnel and Border Patrol agents secure the United States-Mexico border on November 25, 2018, at the San Ysidro border crossing point south of San Diego, California.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty

Over the course of a few days in early 2019, Selene Saavedra-Roman went from starting her dream job as a flight attendant to scrubbing toilets in a dreary Texas detention center.

“I knew not to argue or talk back — refusing to obey the guards’ commands would end up hurting us greatly,” she recalled in her testimony last week at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on immigrant detention. Saavedra-Roman, who was born in Peru and came to the U.S. 24 years ago at the age of 4, was in the process of applying for legal residency. But she was detained at the airport in Houston, Texas, after flying in from Mexico. Recalling the trauma of being locked up with other migrant women in desolate squalor, she testified, “If you volunteered for the work program [in the migrant jail], you would be […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    These concentration camps are an abomination in my view and should not exist in our country which is supposed the home of the free. These people are no more than slaves and that was outlawed many years ago, after the civil war.