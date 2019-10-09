Targeting a rogue T cell prevents and reverses multiple sclerosis in mice

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease affecting both adults and children. It’s driven by “helper” T cells, white blood cells that mount an inflammatory attack on the brain and spinal cord, degrading the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers. But there are many different kinds of T helper cells, and up until now, no one knew which ones were the bad actors.
Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital have now pinpointed the specific helper T cells that cause MS, as well as a protein on their surface that marks them. As reported this week in PNAS, an antibody targeting this protein, CXCR6, both prevented and reversed MS in a mouse model.
If human studies bear out the findings, targeting these rogue T cells could potentially ameliorate MS, […]
I have read a couple of scientific reports which conclude that the cannabis plant can eliminate M.S. It is a shame that it is still not available everywhere so people with MS can try it. I have a close friend who was born with it and would really like to try it if it was just legalized here in our state.