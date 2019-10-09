Targeting a rogue T cell prevents and reverses multiple sclerosis in mice

Stephan: Over my lifetime I have had several friends with MS, a truly horrible disease. If this works it will be a great blessing and wonderful good news.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease affecting both adults and children. It’s driven by “helper” T cells, white blood cells that mount an inflammatory attack on the brain and spinal cord, degrading the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers. But there are many different kinds of T helper cells, and up until now, no one knew which ones were the bad actors.

Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital have now pinpointed the specific helper T cells that cause MS, as well as a protein on their surface that marks them. As reported this week in PNAS, an antibody targeting this protein, CXCR6, both prevented and reversed MS in a mouse model.

If human studies bear out the findings, targeting these rogue T cells could potentially ameliorate MS, […]