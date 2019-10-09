Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019

Targeting a rogue T cell prevents and reverses multiple sclerosis in mice

T helper cells bearing the CXCR6 surface marker drive multiple sclerosis by producing a host of proteins that damage nerve fibers, by attacking their protective myelin sheath. The cells are shown here releasing GM-CSF, which stimulates other immune cells, macrophages, to release damaging inflammatory compounds.
Credit: Lifei Hou/Boston Children’s Hospital

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease affecting both adults and children. It’s driven by “helper” T cells, white blood cells that mount an inflammatory attack on the brain and spinal cord, degrading the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers. But there are many different kinds of T helper cells, and up until now, no one knew which ones were the bad actors.

Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital have now pinpointed the specific helper T cells that cause MS, as well as a protein on their surface that marks them. As reported this week in PNAS, an antibody targeting this protein, CXCR6, both prevented and reversed MS in a mouse model.

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    I have read a couple of scientific reports which conclude that the cannabis plant can eliminate M.S. It is a shame that it is still not available everywhere so people with MS can try it. I have a close friend who was born with it and would really like to try it if it was just legalized here in our state.