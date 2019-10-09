New scientific research undermines one of the GOP’s favorite talking points about the gun violence epidemic

Guns exact a heavy toll on the American public every day. On the average day, around 100 people die from a gun death. Because of the rise in gun deaths in recent years, the nation now faces a serious man-made epidemic.
When people think of firearm death, they tend to focus on mass shootings such as the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut; the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; and the very recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas. and Dayton, Ohio. Although mass shootings happen frequently, research suggests that they account for less than 0.2% of all homicides in the U.S.
Suicide by guns accounts for a much greater loss of life than murder. In 2017, 39,773 people died from firearms. Murder accounted for 37% of these deaths. Law enforcement and accidental shootings accounted for about for 3% of the deaths. The remaining 60% of firearm deaths resulted from suicide.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death […]
England with much more stringent gun control laws than the U.S. has been experiencing a rising rate of violence, including murders that are approaching U.S. levels. Their solution — ban knives with sharp points, except for butchers and chefs. That will do it. I’m not opposed to reasonable regulation of firearms and their possession. However, when are all the smart folks behind banning weapons and potential weapons going to figure out that it isn’t a material object that is at fault but the hand that holds it? They avoid seeing this because the implications are unacceptable. The real problem requires significant efforts and expenditures to improve education, mental health services, health, employment opportunities and the culture in general. As Robert D. Kaplan observed in one of his books, the U.S. is a war culture and has been for its entire history. Violence is a characteristic that is ingrained in this culture. It is the habitual thought patterns in too many human minds that are at fault. But, please don’t take this as a plea to ban thinking — there is too little of it now.
I agree with you basically David. I do believe that banning assault weapons is a “must-do” thing. Assault weapons have no place in our culture in anyone’s hands, not even the police. They are for war and nothing else. Actually anyone with a gun is a potential killer as is anyone in the family of the gun owner. As far as knives go, that would be another story entirely because every home has knives in their kitchen and they are necessary, so not much can be done about them.