Rural hospital closings reach crisis stage, leaving millions without nearby health care

Stephan: I have been writing about the collapse of rural medicine for 10 years (Go to academia.edu for dozens of research papers) and have been stunned how little attention this trend is getting in the more populated regions. This the direct result of the fact we do not have a healthcare system, we have an illness profit system. I don't think that conclusion can be denied. This article is an update on the latest in the trend. This is why we must have single-payer universal healthcare, and the infrastructure to deliver it. Wellbeing fostering healthcare should be available to every citizen because it is in the interest of society that its individual members be as healthy as possible. And it is much cheaper.

Presidential candidates and other politicians have talked about the rural health crisis in the U.S., but they are not telling rural Americans anything new. Rural Americans know all too well what it feels like to have no hospital and emergency care when they break a leg, go into early labor, or have progressive chronic diseases, such as diabetes and congestive heart failure.

More than 20% of our nation’s rural hospitals, or 430 hospitals across 43 states, are near collapse. This is despite the fact that rural hospitals are not only crucial for health care but also survival of their small rural communities. Since 2010, 113 rural hospitals across the country have closed, with […]