As the welfare state decays, public libraries become sites of social trauma

Stephan: Everything in this story is a predictable result of social health policies designed with profit as the first priority. That, in turn, is impacting libraries, the last public institution supporting education at no cost to the participant. I have loved libraries all my life. They are a precious part of American democracy. And this is what is happening to them.

While we wring our hands over Trump’s subversion of the rule of law, the great national unraveling continues. The country teeters on recession. The factories he promised to save shutter and farms that were thriving when he took office face foreclosure.

Almost twenty years of a robo-war on terrorism and obscene tax cuts for the wealthy have left us deeply in debt even as our basic physical infrastructure fell into a state of disrepair. Public libraries have become a bellwether for our empire in decline, as a lack of social services has led to many libraries becoming de facto social agencies. But librarians are not trained as social workers, and many have come to suffer invective and even violence that they don’t deserve and never asked for.

Deeper Than Tick Tock Politics