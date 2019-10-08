Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019

1,700 Catholic Priests Accused Of Child Sex Abuse Reportedly Living Freely In U.S.

Author:     Claudia Lauer and Meghan Hoyer
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     10/04/2019 08:42 am ET
Stephan:   Three readers, one of whom is a former Jesuit priest who left the priesthood, he told me, when he discovered his diocese bishop was a pedophile, wrote urging me to publish this story, which I am happy to do because this is a trend SR has reported on over two decades. The institutional structure of the Roman Catholic church is a very sick, and I do not understand why the laity is not demanding major fundamental changes.

Nearly 1,700 priests and other clergy members that the Roman Catholic Church considers credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living under the radar with little to no oversight from religious authorities or law enforcement, decades after the first wave of the church abuse scandal roiled U.S. dioceses, an Associated Press investigation has found.

These priests, deacons, monks and lay people now teach middle-school math. They counsel survivors of sexual assault. They work as nurses and volunteer at nonprofits aimed at helping at-risk kids. They live next to playgrounds and day care centers. They foster and care for children.

And in their time since leaving the church, dozens have committed crimes, including sexual assault and possessing child pornography, the AP’s analysis found.

A recent push by Roman Catholic dioceses across the U.S. to publish the names of those it considers to be credibly accused has opened a window into the daunting problem of how to monitor and track priests who often were never criminally charged and, in many cases, […]

