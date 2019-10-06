Trump is deregulating food safety in the pork industry

Stephan: All those moronic Trumpers with their MAGA hats just don't seem to get how much Trump holds them in disdain. "Food safety, the peasants don't need food safety. My corporate donors are the only ones that count." Am I exaggerating? Read this.

A new rule approved on September 17 by US President Donald Trump deregulates part of the process that makes sure the nation’s pork supply is safe to eat—reducing oversight and relying more heavily on the industry to monitor itself. (emphasis added)

To understand the changes (pdf), imagine the inside of a slaughter facility. The animals are killed and then broken into parts. Those parts then go down a mechanical line, where trained government inspectors are charged with looking at each one as it passes by, hopefully catching any defects or abnormalities. If they spot something suspicious, the carcass is removed and it won’t go to market. The lines generally move pretty quickly, but regulations cap their speed at 1,106 hogs per hour (3.5 seconds for every 250-pound pig). That’s a lot to keep track of, so the US Department of Agriculture assigns multiple inspectors to the task.

Really big plants commonly have seven government inspectors working the hog line. One looks at the whole pig carcass, three look at the heads, and the last three are looking […]