Trump Bucks Protests, Opens 725,500 Acres of California’s Central Coast to Oil Drilling

Stephan: Trump is such a vile person in so many ways, and no one can say he does not pursue grudges. And yet, today, fivethirtyeight reports his approval rating is 41.6%, which tells me Trump is the seeping pustule not the disease. The good news, if I can use that term, is that the L.A. Times reports that there will be many court challenges, and the reality of the current oil situation suggests the industry may not be interested because the economics don't make sense. We will see, but Trump's intention is clear however this comes out.

MARINA, CALIFORNIA — The Trump administration today dismissed protests and made a formal decision to open 725,500 acres of public lands and mineral estate across California’s Central Coast and the Bay Area to new oil and gas drilling and fracking.

The public lands the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has earmarked for leasing are in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.

“This reckless move is the toxic convergence of Trump’s climate denial, loyalty to the oil industry and grudge against California,” said Clare Lakewood, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Turning over these spectacular wild places to dirty drilling and fracking will sicken Californians, harm endangered species and fuel climate chaos. We’ll fight tooth and nail to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

The move will end a more than five-year-old moratorium on leasing federal public land and mineral estate in the state to oil companies.

The BLM has not held a single lease sale in California since 2013, when a judge ruled that the agency violated the law when it issued oil leases in Monterey and Fresno Counties without considering the risks of fracking. The ruling […]