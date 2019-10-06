Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, October 6th, 2019

How the Broadband Lobby Impersonated a Million People to Kill Net Neutrality

Author:     Jeremy Singer-Vine and Kevin Collier,
Source:     Reader Supported News/Buzz Feed
Publication Date:     05 October 19
 Link: How the Broadband Lobby Impersonated a Million People to Kill Net Neutrality
Stephan:   Democracies all over the world are under a threat that few people seem to understand: the manipulation of policy development and implementation because of bogus social media or government website posts. A corporation or a foreign government with a troll farm can skew a policy outcome in a way that afflicts millions. Read this report and be alarmed.

Sarah Reeves sat on her couch in Eugene, Oregon, staring at her laptop screen in furious disbelief. She was reading the website of a government agency, where her mother appeared to have posted a comment weighing in on a bitter policy battle for control of the internet. Something was very wrong.

For a start, Annie Reeves, who loved to lead children’s sing-alongs at the Alaska Zoo, had never followed wonky policy debates. She barely knew her way around the web, let alone held strident views on how it should be regulated — and, according to her daughter, she definitely didn’t post angry comments on government websites.

But Sarah Reeves had a more conclusive reason to feel sure her mother’s name had been taken in vain: Annie Reeves was dead. She died more than a year before the comment was posted.

In the spring of 2017, a virtual war was raging over the future of the internet, much of it through comments on the website of the Federal Communications Commission — the government agency responsible for […]

