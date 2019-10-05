Trade war damage is ‘more significant than most Americans ever realized’

Stephan: As I have been saying for the past several months, everything I am reading in both the general media and the professional economic literature suggests to me that the American economy is heading into a big decline event. Trump is an astonishingly incompetent businessman and a dreadfully inept negotiator and you and I, and all those moronic Trumpers who voted for him, are going to pay the price. I thought it was obvious before he was elected that something like this was going to happen, but apparently his base couldn't or wouldn't see it, and most still don't. But for the wise, I suggest you adjust your finances accordingly.

The U.S.-China trade war has dealt heavy blows to the American economy, and President Trump has indicated that the U.S. will not back down.

Yet as the tensions between the two countries carry on and the tit-for-tat tariffs continue, the economic consequences are apparent in various sectors across the U.S., from agriculture to manufacturing to even lumber.

“Remember, we were told that the trade wars are easy to win,” Doug Barry, senior director of communications and […]