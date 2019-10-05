The Middle-Class Crunch: A Look at 4 Family Budgets

Stephan: I don't know how your family is doing, but here is the emerging profile of much of middle class America under Trump economics. It is a very scary picture.

Examine the typical American family’s monthly budget, line by line, and a larger story emerges about how the middle class has evolved.

What it means to be middle class hasn’t changed much — there’s a steady job, the ability to comfortably raise a family if you choose to, a home to call your own, an annual vacation. But what it takes to achieve all that has become more challenging.

The costs of housing, health care and education are consuming ever larger shares of household budgets, and have risen faster than incomes. Today’s middle-class families are working longer, managing new kinds of stress and shouldering greater financial risks than previous generations did. They’re also making different kinds of tradeoffs.

Most people believe that they belong somewhere in the middle class, but its boundaries and markers of it are subject to interpretation.

Based on income alone, about half of all adults in the United States fall in […]