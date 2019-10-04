This widening crack in the mortgage market could sink U.S. home prices

Stephan: Everything I see in the economic media and professional literature tells me Trump is crashing the American economy just as he crashed his casino. He is an incompetent businessman and has no real understanding of economics. So if you are thinking about selling your house now, or in the near future you might pay close attention to this report and act accordingly.

Wall Street and the news media have paid considerable attention to U.S. home mortgage modifications, but not much notice has been given to the growing problem of re-defaults on these modifications. Re-defaults are a massive problem — and endanger the U.S. mortgage and housing markets.

What is a mortgage modification? In the midst of the housing collapse more than a decade ago, mortgage modifications were rolled out to enable millions of delinquent homeowners to avoid having their home foreclosed. In its latest report, the non-profit Hope Now consortium — the major source for modification data — estimated that 8.7 million permanent mortgage modifications have been implemented in the U.S. since the end of 2007.

A modification created permanent changes to the original mortgage by one or more of the following: (a) stretching out the amortization period; (b) reducing the interest rate; (c) adding the delinquent interest arrears to the outstanding principal (known as capitalization), or (d) reducing the amount of the principal owed.

The 8.7 million permanent modifications do not include […]