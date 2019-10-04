‘Stunning Rebuke to Predatory Wall Street Megabanks’ as California Gov. Signs Law Allowing Creation of Public Banks

Stephan: Here is some wonderful good news. I have been following the public banking of North Dakota for several decades now and have thought for some years that this was the model all the states should adopt. In the recent Great Recession, the one bank that floated through was the North Dakota public bank, and I am deeply impressed that California has made this move and hope other states will follow. Once again what this is also telling us is that those states governed on Blue values are doing better in many ways, both in the present and in preparation for the future, than states governed on Red values. Republicans simply cannot govern in a way that fosters social wellbeing because their values are based on profit as the social outcome data makes clear every day.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law historic legislation that would allow the state’s cities and counties to establish public banks as an alternative to private financial institutions, a move advocates hailed as a “stunning rebuke to the predatory Wall Street megabanks that crashed the global economy in 2007-08.”

“Now is our moment in history to lead the nation by re-envisioning finance and recapturing our money to benefit our local communities by building a new system that works for the greater good.”

—Trinity Tran, Public Bank LA

Trinity Tran, co-founder of Public Bank LA, said Newsom’s decision to sign the Public Banking Act (A.B. 857) despite fervent opposition from the state’s business lobby “is a testament to the power of grassroots organizing.”

