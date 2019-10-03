White House Eliminates Marine Life Advisory Boards

Stephan: The ocean ecosystems are verging on collapse, and this is the Trump administration response. Trump, Pence, and their minions are quite literally deliberately putting the planet in danger by blinding science because they do not like what the data is telling us.

The Trump administration will disband a group of experts that advises the federal government about marine life and another that focuses on invasive species, according to The Hill.

Tuesday the federal government cut off funding for the Marine Protected Areas Federal Advisory Committee run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Interior Department’s Invasive Species Advisory Committee (ISAC). Both committees have existed for more than a decade. ISAC is the more senior since it was founded in 1999, while the Marine Protected Areas committee was chartered in 2003.

The White House also decided to cut the Health and Human Services Department’s Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, according to Bloomberg Government.

Advisers to the Marine Protected Areas Federal Advisory Committee told The Hill that they were informed on Monday that the committee could be disbanded, but they were not given a reason why. However, in June, Trump did issue an executive […]