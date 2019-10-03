South Carolina city kills residential solar because math is hard

Stephan: Another Southern city under Republican governance, and another example of breathtaking stupidity. The country is splitting not just at the federal level, but at the local level. Republicans simply cannot govern in ways that produce wellbeing and prepare cities they govern for the future. As a result, Red value states are falling further and further behind Blue value states in all the ways that will matter in the future.

The city of Georgetown, South Carolina has instituted a $50 monthly “accounting charge” on all residential solar customers because the city’s accounting software can’t comprehend the concept of energy being sent to the grid.

One of the simplest economic concepts to grasp is that luxury comes at a premium price. From lobster dinners to Balenciaga sneakers and 4K TVs, you pay a little bit more for a top-of-the line experience. But why stop solely at disposable consumer goods? The city of Georgetown, SC asked itself that question and decided to make solar panels a luxury item by imposing a $50 “monthly accounting fee” for citizens who decide to install solar panels.

For anyone wondering, $50 a month translates to $600 a year, equivalent to 20 lobster dinners, two pairs of Balenciaga sneakers or a brand-new 65-inch LG 4K TV.

The reason behind the new fee? A representative says that the city’s current accounting software cannot accommodate the addition of solar to one’s electric bill, meaning that city employees will have […]