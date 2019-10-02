Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019

U.S. Economy’s Slowdown Spurs Concern It’s Nearing Stall Speed

Author:     Reade Pickert
Source:     Bloomberg
Publication Date:     October 1, 2019, 1:57 PM PDT
 Link: U.S. Economy’s Slowdown Spurs Concern It’s Nearing Stall Speed
Stephan:   Trump's trade wars, his utter incompetence at business -- how many people do you know who have gone bankrupt six times? -- his grifter nature and the incompetents he has put into positions of power are combining to wreck the American and the world economy. Those are the facts, not the crap pushed by FOX, Infowar, Breitbart, and the rest of the rightwing propaganda media.

The decline in the economy’s so-called stall speed is a relief after data released Tuesday signaled the weakest manufacturing sector in a decade. It still leaves the Federal Reserve under pressure to cut interest rates and President Donald Trump facing challenges heading into next year’s election.

Whether the longest expansion in history remains intact may ultimately depend on whether consumers are able to maintain spending enough to offset the slump in manufacturing amid the U.S.-China trade war.

“Suddenly the idea of stall speed is much more important today than it has been for most of the expansion,” said Stephen Gallagher, chief U.S. economist at Societe Generale SA. “The economy is running on one engine, and that’s the consumer.”

Taking a page from aviation, in which the stall speed is the slowest a plane can fly while still maintaining a level flight, the economic equivalent is the point at which growth is no longer self-sustaining.

Consumer Response

That happens when consumers and companies pull back in the face of the lackluster economic performance.

“When economic actors become sufficiently concerned — whether justified or not — […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Will on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 4:16 am

    In these trumpian times will the an economic contraction however severe shift support for himself? And if still in power I imagine there will be his usual display of cruelty, lies, chaos and blame without the competence to moderate the situation.