Trump DOJ Urges Supreme Court to Legalize Firing Workers for Being Transgender

Stephan: It is hard for me to find acceptable words to express my disgust with the venomous nastiness of Grifter Trump. This is a really sick man who needs to be removed from office as quickly as possible, as well as his fellow creepo Mike Pence.

In an escalation of the Trump administration’s attacks on the LGBTQ community, the Justice Department Friday night filed a brief urging the right-wing Supreme Court to legalize the firing of workers solely for being transgender.

Buzzfeed described the Justice Department’s move, which was widely condemned by rights groups, as one of the Trump administration’s “most aggressive steps yet to legalize anti-transgender discrimination.”

As Buzzfeed reported:

Although the administration was expected to take the stance—and had previously said firing workers on the basis of gender identity is legal under federal law—the latest court filing asks the nation’s top court to establish federal case law in a potentially sweeping setback for LGBTQ rights nationwide.

The case is a dispute over the word “sex.” Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bans workplace discrimination because of sex, but the court’s justices have never decided what, precisely, the term […]