Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

The US Has “Disappeared” More Than 42,000 Migrants. Where’s the Outrage?

Author:     David L. Wilson
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     September 14, 2019
 The US Has "Disappeared" More Than 42,000 Migrants. Where's the Outrage?
Stephan:   On the basis of Trump's government policies, I think the Statue of Liberty should be taken down. Perhaps we could replace it with a statue of Hitler, whose policies Trump's most closely mirror. We have the separation of children from parents, we have the concentration camps. We have the extreme irrational racism. The only thing missing is the ovens.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at New York’s Grand Central Station on August 29, 2019, to denounce the Trump administration’s immigrant detention and deportation policies.
Credit: Karla Ann Cote/Nurphoto/Getty

The most successful of Trump’s anti-immigrant measures up until now — and possibly the most vicious — hasn’t been getting the attention it deserves.

In operation since late January, Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), originally called “Remain in Mexico,” allows the U.S. government to push most non-Mexican asylum seekers into Mexico once immigration officials have cleared them to make an asylum claim. As of early September, the number of people forced into Mexico under MPP had reportedly risen to more than 42,000.

Immigration authorities say that these migrants are able to pursue their asylum cases while waiting in Mexico, but this is nonsense. It’s difficult for impoverished asylum seekers to get legal representation even while inside the United States; from across the border, it’s virtually impossible. At the end of June, a grand total of 1.3 percent of these asylum-seekers had succeeded in finding a lawyer, […]

