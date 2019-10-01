The cautionary tale of Japan’s “sex recession”

TOKYO — All around the world, young people are having less sex than previous generations. At the forefront of the so-called global “sex recession” is Japan, which has one of the lowest fertility rates on Earth, and it could serve as a cautionary tale for the U.S. and other industrialized countries.
Shota Suzuki works as a building custodian in Tokyo. After work, he likes to hang out in an area known for anime and manga with his friends. But at 28, Suzuki has never had a romantic relationship, and he’s pessimistic that he ever will.
“Yes, I’m a virgin,” he told CBS News. “I would like to get married, but I can’t find a partner.”
Suzuki is far from a rare case. It’s not difficult to find other young adults, like 27-year-old Kakeru Nakamura, who are surprisingly candid about their sexual inexperience.
“My parents want me to hurry up and get married,” he said. “I tell them I’m too busy.”
A review of Japan’s National Fertility Survey reveals virginity is on the rise; […]
I met a couple of retired financial folks; the man is Scottish and his wife is Japanese. She told me 8 years ago, that young men in her country don’t want to become involved in the emotional upheavals of relationships. What do they do? Why sit in front of the computer and watch porn as an alternative, alas. I have seen estimates of all computer viewing to be 80% porn. Seems high, but, I didn’t do the study.
This plus the fact that sperm counts are 50% of the 1970 levels means that it is mother nature herself that has the cure for over-population. The developed nations population is decreasing. Africa will be last then they too will decrease.