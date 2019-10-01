The cautionary tale of Japan’s “sex recession”

Stephan: There is a trend I have been covering for the past several years that is getting very little attention but which has profound implications for humanity, particularly in developed nations. People are less sexually active. Japan is where I first saw this trend emerge, and where it is in its most advanced state, but it is also occurring in the U.S. as the INCEL movement demonstrates.

TOKYO — All around the world, young people are having less sex than previous generations. At the forefront of the so-called global “sex recession” is Japan, which has one of the lowest fertility rates on Earth, and it could serve as a cautionary tale for the U.S. and other industrialized countries.

Shota Suzuki works as a building custodian in Tokyo. After work, he likes to hang out in an area known for anime and manga with his friends. But at 28, Suzuki has never had a romantic relationship, and he’s pessimistic that he ever will.

“Yes, I’m a virgin,” he told CBS News. “I would like to get married, but I can’t find a partner.”