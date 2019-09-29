It looks like Tesla just developed a million-mile battery

Tesla seems to have made good on CEO Elon Musk’s promise from earlier this year to develop an electric-vehicle battery with a lifespan of more than 1 million miles, according to a recent paper and patent. A million-mile battery would roughly double the lifetime of batteries currently used in Tesla cars, and also significantly cut the operating costs of robotaxis and long-haul electric trucks, both of which Tesla is developing.

Tesla has an exclusive agreement with a group of battery researchers — led by Jeff Dahn, a physics professor who some call Tesla’s “battery guru” — and earlier this month they published a paper describing a lithium-ion battery with a longer lifespan and significantly higher energy capacity than what’s currently on the market.

The battery should last more than 1 million miles over 4,000 charges and depletions, all […]