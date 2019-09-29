It looks like Tesla just developed a million-mile battery

- A team of researchers working with Tesla recently released a paper describing a lithium-ion battery that should last 1 million miles over 4,000 charges and depletions.
- The researchers reportedly optimized commonly used components of EV batteries, and made their findings available to other battery researchers.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said robotaxis could hit streets as early as 2020.
Tesla seems to have made good on CEO Elon Musk’s promise from earlier this year to develop an electric-vehicle battery with a lifespan of more than 1 million miles, according to a recent paper and patent. A million-mile battery would roughly double the lifetime of batteries currently used in Tesla cars, and also significantly cut the operating costs of robotaxis and long-haul electric trucks, both of which Tesla is developing.
Tesla has an exclusive agreement with a group of battery researchers — led by Jeff Dahn, a physics professor who some call Tesla’s “battery guru” — and earlier this month they published a paper describing a lithium-ion battery with a longer lifespan and significantly higher energy capacity than what’s currently on the market.
The battery should last more than 1 million miles over 4,000 charges and depletions, all […]
I know I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: in the beginning of the automobile industry’s inception there were electric cars, and gasoline cars on the road. It is a shame we didn’t stay with the electric cars from the beginning because we would be so far ahead of the curve on pollution control.