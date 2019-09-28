Three Decades Ago, America Lost Its Religion. Why?

The idea of American exceptionalism has become so dubious that much of its modern usage is merely sarcastic. But when it comes to religion, Americans really are exceptional. No rich country prays nearly as much as the U.S, and no country that prays as much as the U.S. is nearly as rich.
America’s unique synthesis of wealth and worship has puzzled international observers and foiled their grandest theories of a global secular takeover. In the late 19th century, an array of celebrity philosophers—the likes of Friedrich Nietzsche, Karl Marx, and Sigmund Freud—proclaimed the death of God, and predicted that atheism would follow scientific discovery and modernity in the West, sure as smoke follows fire.
Stubbornly pious Americans threw a wrench in the secularization thesis. Deep into the 20th century, more than nine in 10 Americans said they believed in God and belonged to an organized religion, with the great majority of them calling themselves Christian. That number held steady—through the sexual-revolution […]
Not too surprised that traditional religions are in sharp decline. On one hand you have many who worship at the alter of the tech gods. Notice how many people the world over bow their heads at the screen. These folk are waiting for more tech salvation, the singularity, life never ending in connection with AI meanwhile their bodies are moved about in self driving cars, etc.
Then there are others who feel their deep connection to source of all that is and do not need anyone to mediate or give them a rule book to direct their lives. I think Greta may be a good example.
I have been reading a book that for some is too far out there and if so it could just be science fiction. It is supposed to be channeled by Marshall Summers called “The Reality and Spirituality of Life in the Universe”
What young person would want to be associated with a Christian religion that supports Trump or any of the other Republicans who are tearing our country apart? I expect this is one of the many reasons that belief has gone down. On the other hand, people have begun to accept other forms of Spirituality that encompass meditation, be it secular, Hindu, Taoism, and other forms of religion which incorporate meditation within them. And their are scientists who believe in a Cosmic Consciousness which is a proven type of religion that is not quite in acceptance yet, but I suggest that it will be. I call my religion which I teach along these scientific principles Universalism.