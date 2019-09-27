Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, September 27th, 2019

First gas station in America to ditch oil for 100% electric vehicle charging opens in Maryland

Author:     Jacob Douglas
Source:     CNBC News
Publication Date:     26 September 2019
Stephan:   Always interesting to find a first datapoint in a new trend.

  • The first ever gas station to be converted to electric charging for electric vehicles opens in Takoma Park, Maryland on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
    Credit: Electric Vehicle Institute

    The first gas station in the U.S. that has been completely transitioned from a petroleum station to exclusively charging EVs opened Thursday in Takoma Park, Maryland.

  • RS Automotives, the local gas station, has been around since 1958, made the switch.
  • Depeswar Doley, owner of the station was unhappy with the way oil and gasoline companies structure contracts and decided to go to 100% EV charging.
  • There are more than 20,700 registered electric vehicles in Maryland, and the area also has an electric taxi service in need of more charging infrastructure.

RS Automotives, the local gas station, has been around since 1958.

Depeswar Doley, owner of the station since 1997, said he was already unhappy with the way oil and gasoline […]

