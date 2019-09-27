Canoo signals an end to vehicle ownership with subscription-only EV pod

Stephan: Yet another new trend. In the midst of the madness these new trends give me hope.

Cars can be very expensive and though many folks own the vehicle they use to travel to work, take the kids to school or go shopping, others prefer to lease. Los Angeles-based Canoo has unveiled an electric people mover that you don’t buy or lease, but use through a monthly subscription model.

Rather than buy a car from a dealership, register the vehicle, get insurance and then have to set money aside for running costs including maintenance and repairs, Canoo invites users to pay into a month-to-month subscription model with an app that puts everything needed to get on the road into one place.

“When you subscribe, you think differently about a car – now the value is defined by the user benefit,” said the company’s Richard Kim. “We implemented the Bauhaus philosophy, which is centered around minimalism and functionality, and started with the reduction to the absolute minimal need. Next, we applied that […]