Best countries to retire? U.S. doesn’t make top 10, study says

Stephan: It gives me no pleasure to report this trend. We have lost our way, and the symptoms telling us that are all around us. Perhaps the impeachment and conviction of the Trump mafia will give us a chance to reboot.

“What I would say is that [the U.S. is still] in the top 50% of countries,” said David Goodsell, executive director of the Natixis Center for Investor Insight. “We are a large country. We have different issues.”

Why the U.S. fell this year

One reason why the U.S. dropped in finances in retirement is the ratio of working adults to seniors, a key factor in funding Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Next year, there will be 3.5 working-age adults for each retirement-age adult, according to the report. By 2060, that shrinks to 2.5 working-age adults, potentially creating a funding shortage for Social Security and Medicare if current policy doesn’t change.

The decline in quality of life for U.S. retirees is simply due to a decrease in happiness. While U.S. environmental factors improved, this wasn’t enough to offset the fact that fewer retirees are content with their overall lives.

Last, the increasing wealth gap between […]