Hospitals Go From Serving to Suing the Poor

Stephan: The Illness Profit Industry defined. If you are an American you really don't know what good healthcare without economic stress is about.

How did medicine transform from a charitable profession to one that has put one in five Americans into collections for medical debt? How is it that hospitals are scientifically advanced centers of academic genius, but can’t even tell you what anything will cost? And how did the noble profession of healing lose control of its billing processes, allowing some hospitals to sue and garnish the wages of thousands of the people in the small town they serve? (emphasis added)

The growing money games of healthcare today are threatening the public trust in the medical profession. I’m reminded of that public trust every day I walk through the historic front door of my hospital, where all who enter are greeted by a 9-foot statue of Jesus standing with arms wide open, and the words, “Come to me all ye who are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” engraved at His feet.

American hospitals were built with a mission to be a safe haven for the sick and injured. Most of these hospitals were sustained by charity and committed to great values of equality. In […]