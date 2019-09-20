Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, September 20th, 2019

Review: ‘Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland’

Author:     Ian Reifowitz
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Sunday September 01, 2019 · 4:30 PM PDT
Stephan:   In the midst of yet another gobsmacking crisis created by Grifter Trump, and his argument that basically he of all the people in the United States is simply above the law, and that neither he, nor any of the companies he controls can even be investigated, I checked Nat Silver's Fivethirtyeight and discovered that Trump's approval rating has actually gone up slightly and is now at 42.1%. What that tells me is that while yes, we have what Constitutional scholar and Harvard Professor Lawrence Tribe calls "a criminal in the White House," that is just part of the problem. Equally important over 40% of Americans are just fine with this behavior.  Here is a review of a book that addresses this issue.

Credit: Getty

Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland,

by Jonathan M. Metzl

Trevor was dying. Liver disease and hepatitis C were the causes. Tennessee had not accepted the expansion of Medicaid provided for in the Affordable Care Act, and thus Trevor, a 41-year-old white Tennessean, had gone without health coverage. He strongly supported the decision of his state’s Republican officials on this matter. Had he lived a few miles away, in Kentucky—whose then-governor, a Democrat, had expanded Medicaid with an executive order—he would have been eligible for coverage and thus care that might well have saved his life.

But Trevor wouldn’t have accepted it. He “would rather die” than “support Obamacare or sign up for it.” Why? “We don’t need any more government in our lives,” Trevor answered, before fleshing out his response and fully revealing his thinking: “And in any case, no way I want my tax dollars paying for Mexicans or welfare queens.” And there you have […]

1 Comment

  1. Gus diZerega on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    It is impossible for me to feel the slightest sorrow for Trevor.

    Maybe an enlightened being who knew what made him the being he is could, but many mere humans think when people help hurt others who have done them no wrong, they merit what happens when, in turn, it hurts them.