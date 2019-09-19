Trump plans to revoke a key California environmental power; state officials vow to fight

WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected Wednesday to revoke a decades-old rule that empowers California to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government — putting the state and the administration on a path to years of fighting in court.
The move, which has been in the works for much of the last three years, would overturn the foundation for California’s role as an environmental leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. By revoking a special waiver the state has relied on for years to set its own standards, the administration will be saying that no state can impose more ambitious pollution controls than those adopted by the federal government.
The Environmental Protection Agency, which will formally make the announcement, had no official comment on the plan, which is […]
C’mon Stephan, we know it is all three. I think California will stand their ground and do what they know is right: fight for their own rights to establish their own regulations, despite the court battle; and they will win.