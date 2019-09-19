Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, September 19th, 2019

Trump plans to revoke a key California environmental power; state officials vow to fight

Author:     ANNA M. PHILLIPS
Source:     Los Angles Times
Publication Date:     SEP. 17, 2019 2:24 PM
Stephan:   While the rest of the world is moving out of carbon powered vehicles as fast as it can because of climate change, Grifter Trump has something quite different in mind. How about we stick with petroleum relax pollution regulations and make the air even dirtier? Is this a case of being stupid, or being owned by the petroleum industry, or doing it to spite Obama, or a combination of all three?

California’s unique authority to set its own tailpipe emissions standards has made the state an environmental leader and irked the Trump administration. Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected Wednesday to revoke a decades-old rule that empowers California to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government — putting the state and the administration on a path to years of fighting in court.

The move, which has been in the works for much of the last three years, would overturn the foundation for California’s role as an environmental leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. By revoking a special waiver the state has relied on for years to set its own standards, the administration will be saying that no state can impose more ambitious pollution controls than those adopted by the federal government.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which will formally make the announcement, had no official comment on the plan, which is […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:26 am

    C’mon Stephan, we know it is all three. I think California will stand their ground and do what they know is right: fight for their own rights to establish their own regulations, despite the court battle; and they will win.