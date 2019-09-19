The Silenced: Meet the Climate Whistle-Blowers Muzzled by the Trump Administration

Stephan: We don't have a government in the United States any longer in any sense the Founders would understand. Instead, we have a Trumpian mafia operation.

From weakening vehicle emissions to blocking warnings about how coastal parks could flood or the impact on the Arctic, the Trump administration is accused of muzzling climate science.

Here six whistleblowers and former government scientists describe being sidelined by the administration—and why they won’t be quiet.

JEFF ALSON

ROLE: A FORMER SENIOR ENGINEER AT THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY (EPA)’S VEHICLES LAB IN ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN

What did the work involve?

“I was an engineer at the EPA, working for 40 years in a very technical job. In 2009, after the election of Barack Obama, the EPA started working on greenhouse gas standards for vehicles for the first time. It felt like we were making history.

“There was a team of around 25 people producing thousands of pages of analysis for the standards. We knew it would be controversial but it was a very big deal, the first critical steps to address the climate crisis.”

What changed under the Trump administration?

“Once Trump was elected it became pretty […]