3 Million Women Say Their First Sexual Encounter Was Rape — But That Number Is Most Likely Higher

Stephan: If you are a woman, you may be one of the women discussed here. Why does this level of rape occur in America? In my view, this is what happens in a culture whose religions are all based on Abrahamic male dominance conceits; where boys are trained in this worldview by their churches, synagogues, and mosques.

When it comes to assessing the prevalence of sexual assault, there’s still a lot we don’t know. We do know, for instance, that sexual assault is underreported, but we don’t know by how much — and that’s particularly true for incidents that fall in the “grey area” of sexual assault, such as coercive sex or partner rape. A new study, however, is attempting to shed light on the prevalence of one specific type of sexual assault, and in doing so underscores just how little we know about sexual assault rates in general.

According to the study in JAMA Internal Medicine — which surveyed more than 13,300 women between the ages of 18 and 45 across the United States, from 2011 to 2017 — approximately one in 16 women, or about 6% of women surveyed, reported that their first sexual encounter was not consensual (which the study refers […]