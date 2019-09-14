Trump claims he is ‘not a vain person’ — but says light bulb change was because he looks better with old bulbs

Stephan: This should be unbelievable, but it is true. This is the president of the United States, not that crazy guy who lives down the block and rants at the dogs. Really.

President Donald Trump suggested vanity may be the reason why his administration pulled the plug on energy-efficient light bulbs last week.

The decision will result in increased costs for consumers.

“We will defeat the Democrat effort to drive up the cost of houses, cars, healthcare and education by liberating Americans from their endless push for job-killing, soul-crushing Washington regulations,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“We will try to get that done and then they were forcing you to buy light bulbs that cost a fortune. So I signed something a couple of days ago that gives you the right to continue to use the incandescent light bulbs,” he said.