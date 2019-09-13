Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, September 13th, 2019

Unqualified And Ideological: A Guide To Trump’s Worst Judges

Author:     Jennifer Bendery
Source:     HuffPo
Publication Date:     09/08/2019 08:00 am ET
 Unqualified And Ideological: A Guide To Trump's Worst Judges
Stephan:   When I say that the federal bench will be radically transformed by the 2020 election, I am not kidding. Here are the kind of people Grifter Trump and Moscow Mitch are putting into lifetime appointments. Does this make you feel comfortable and confident in American democracy? No? Me neither.

Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath in his Senate confirmation hearing and blamed politics — not the credible sexual assault allegations against him — for his rocky confirmation process. Is this really someone fit to be a Supreme Court justice?
Credit: Washington Post/Getty

WASHINGTON ― Senate Republicans are confirming so many of President Donald Trump’s nominees to lifetime federal court seats, it’s hard to keep up. Who are these people? What difference will they make in my life, anyway?

You’re in luck: We’re going to break it down here!

Two and a half years in, what stands out about Trump’s confirmed judges isn’t just the quantity, which is remarkable ― two Supreme Court justices, a record-breaking 43 appeals court judges and 99 district court judges.

It’s that a chunk of his judges shouldn’t be on the bench at all because they aren’t qualified or they’re so ideologically extreme that it’s next to impossible to imagine them […]

