This GOP governor is about to install a far-right reactionary after gutting oversight of judicial nominations

Stephan: One of the most dangerous attacks on American democracy is the rigging of the judiciary. I have done many stories about this at the federal level but that is only part of the story. In states controlled by Republicans it is going on with the state judiciary as well. The courts of America are being transformed from objective independent institutions that follow the law to an extension of the christofascist White racist cult that used to be the Republican Party. We will live with this for a generation, and those states where it is happening will be particularly affected. I frankly wouldn't live in a Republican dominated state.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have worked together to install a wave of new far-right ideologues in the federal courts. But at the state level, Republican officials are working just as hard to take over the judiciary, and nowhere is that truer than Arizona.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) announcedthat he would be nominating Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court seat left by retiring Chief Justice Scott Bales — a deeply controversial decision, given that Montgomery is an extreme right-winger plagued by scandal.

Montgomery has fiercely supported the death penalty and the drug war, told a Vietnam veteran he was “the enemy” for using medical marijuana, improperly refused to provide free legal counsel to same-sex couples looking to adopt. He worked to shield a deputy attorney in his office accused of serial sexual harassment. And a former judicial nominating commission rejected him 7-5, saying that he was unqualified to serve as a judge due to lack of […]