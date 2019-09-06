This GOP governor is about to install a far-right reactionary after gutting oversight of judicial nominations

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have worked together to install a wave of new far-right ideologues in the federal courts. But at the state level, Republican officials are working just as hard to take over the judiciary, and nowhere is that truer than Arizona.
On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) announcedthat he would be nominating Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court seat left by retiring Chief Justice Scott Bales — a deeply controversial decision, given that Montgomery is an extreme right-winger plagued by scandal.
Montgomery has fiercely supported the death penalty and the drug war, told a Vietnam veteran he was “the enemy” for using medical marijuana, improperly refused to provide free legal counsel to same-sex couples looking to adopt. He worked to shield a deputy attorney in his office accused of serial sexual harassment. And a former judicial nominating commission rejected him 7-5, saying that he was unqualified to serve as a judge due to lack of […]
At this point, it’s up to Arizona citizens to do something about it. The same holds true for cities and states across America. Interestingly, a citizen of the UK emailed me this morning. When Boris was running, the news was flooded with false facts and information about the need for Brexit. To point, that over time, people began to believe the lie. And that may well be one of the most important challenges people face around the world. And, in light of the defunding of public education…sigh. But instead of moaning, it would behoove us to actively support teachers, create neighborhood learning sessions for adults and children. Not just or even about politics, but about the hows and the whys of better, sounder thinking. The pleasure of finding things out. The latter could be achieved by volunteers on a rotating basis after school hours.