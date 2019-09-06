Conversion therapy center founder who sought to turn LGBTQ Christians straight says he’s gay, rejects ‘cycle of self shame’

Stephan: Over the years I have had several gay friends whose families were fundamentalist and who pressured them to go into "conversion therapy." The therapy is crap, of course, just another example of christofascists and their sexual dysfunction issues. Now the founder of conversion therapy, McRae Game, has come out as gay and affirmed what I have just said. And yet, I will bet you that the christofascists will continue to peddle this evil nonsense.

McKrae Game wants people to know that he was wrong about all of it.

He was wrong to found Hope for Wholeness Network, a faith-based conversion therapy program that seeks to rid people of their LGBTQ identities. He was wrong to create a slogan promoting the idea of “freedom from homosexuality through Jesus Christ.” He was wrong to tell people they were doomed for all eternity if they didn’t change their ways.

After 20 years working in that field, Game said he realizes the harm he has caused and that he, himself, is gay. Conversion therapy encompasses a widely discredited range of methods that purport to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The practice is illegal in 18 states and the District.

“It’s all in my past, but many, way TOO MANY continue believing that there is something wrong with themselves and wrong with people that choose to live their lives honestly and open as gay, lesbian, trans, etc.,” Game, 51, wrote […]