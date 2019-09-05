White House to Relax Energy Efficiency Rules for Light Bulbs

The Trump administration plans to significantly weaken federal rules that would have forced Americans to use much more energy-efficient light bulbs, a move that could contribute to greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.
The proposed changes would eliminate requirements that effectively meant that most light bulbs sold in the United States — not only the familiar, pear-shaped ones, but several other styles as well — must be either LEDs or fluorescent to meet new efficiency standards.
The rules being weakened, which dated from 2007 and the administration of President George W. Bush and slated to start in the new year, would have all but ended the era of the incandescent bulb invented more than a century ago. Eliminating inefficient bulbs nationwide would save electricity equivalent to the output of at least 25 large power plants, enough to power all homes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to […]
The cost of these new light bulbs; either twisted florescent or LED’s is out of this world. There are old incandescent bulbs which have been used for 50 years and are still working, yet these new bulbs have to be replaced every year or so. I do not see the cost benefit of using the new bulbs for homeowners when you compare the replacement costs. What we need to concentrate on is changing the source of power to wind and solar, not these expensive bulbs. I have been sucked into using these new bulbs when the power company sent them to me free and have lost a fortune replacing them.
P.S. the cost of batteries is the same situation. I would never use a battery powered power tool instead of one which you plug in. I also hate to replace the batteries in my wireless Mouse and keyboard which require replacement of batteries monthly or bi-monthly, and the cost is ridiculous. If we could at least shut off the wireless keyboard it would help like it does with the wireless mice which we can shut off when not in use. I can’t count how much I have had to spend upon batteries for my wireless keyboard, and that money is all wasted. If I wasn’t disabled, I would use the wired models, but I cannot.