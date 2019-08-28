Our Food Is Killing Too Many of Us

The Democratic debate on health care has to date centered around who should be covered and who should pay the bill. That debate, which has been going on for decades, has no clear answers and cannot be easily resolved because of two fundamental realities: Health care is expensive, and Americans are sick.
Americans benefit from highly trained personnel, remarkable facilities and access to the newest drugs and technologies. Unless we eliminate some of these benefits, our health care will remain costly. We can trim around the edges — for example, with changes in drug pricing, lower administrative costs, reductions in payments to hospitals and providers, and fewer defensive and unnecessary procedures. These actions may slow the rise in health care spending, but costs will keep rising as the population ages and technology advances.
And Americans are sick — much sicker than many realize. More than 100 […]
“…the average American diet”. Hi Stephan, we plant eaters call it by the more widely known S.A.D. acronym =Standard American Diet.
I recommend this non-profit website to discover a healthy way of eating and there are over a thousand free videos and articles. Following this information I no longer have diabetes, have lost 60 pounds without dieting, and am reversing my heart disease. My blood pressure which used to be 148/87 is now 115/75 without medication and I an 71. https://nutritionfacts.org
This article you posted can be read for free on https://www.worldhealth.net/news/our-choice-food-killing-us