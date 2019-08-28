LDS Church makes it clear: No guns in its meetinghouses

Stephan: LDS members, Mormons, have a very high percentage of gun owners. But they are not stupid. No guns in meetinghouses (churches). You also can't take a gun into the House or Senate, or any of the Senate or House office buildings. Nor in any federal building or any courthouse. Non-mormon churches, malls, movie theaters, bars, no problem; you can go into any of them with a weapon. It is the very definition of hypocrisy.