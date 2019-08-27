Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

Consilience: Are Science and Religion Compatible?

Author:     Larry Dossey, MD
Source:     Explore: The Journal of Science and Healing
Publication Date:     26 August 2019 (used)
 Link: Consilience: Are Science and Religion Compatible?
Stephan:   In order to deal with climate change we are going to have to change our fundamental world view. Materialism still the dominant but declining paradigm has to end, and a new paradigm which incorporates consciousness into science must emerge. Larry Dossey addresses this issue head on, and gives us a strikingly intelligent context for this process.

Larry Dossey, MD

Despite the towering intellectual and technological achievements of twentieth-century science, its spell over us has been irreversibly weakened. There are at least two important reasons for this. First, scientist and layman alike have become aware of the limits and shortcomings of scientific knowledge. Second, we realize that our perpetual hunger for spiritual understanding is real and undeniable. It can neither be defined away by subtle logic, nor be satisfied by viewing the universe as sterile, mechanistic, and accidental.1

Consilience is a new concept for many, but its meaning is straightforward. It is the principle that evidence from unrelated sources, such as science and the humanities, or science and religion, can converge and produce unified conclusions. The word originated in the mid-19th century from con,“together,”plus the Latin siliens, “jumping.” In other words, different concepts and ideas can combine or“jump together”to form a unitary whole. As a result, the whole is stronger than when single pieces of evidence stand alone.
A commonplace example of consilienceis the […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:46 am

    This is a beautiful piece of literature. I have always admired Larry Dossey ; especially his book “One Mind”. Of course I agree with the consilience method of understanding everything. My feelings are leaning toward a more Universal understanding where all of the Universe is under the influence of an eternal, infinite consciousness; or a “Cosmic Consciousness” which I call Universalism, as the religion of the Universe. It will be only when we humans understand that all “things” in the Universe are equal and inseperable, that the rest of the more intelligent beings in the Universe will make themselves known to us. That will mean giving up our less favorable ideas like fundamentalist religious beliefs which lead to murderous wars as well as our materialistic views of nature, especially consciousness, which are our major downfalls in popularity in the Universe.

    • Rev. Dean on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 12:18 pm

      P.S.: I should have added that what we need desperately to do is replace hate with LOVE.

    • Larry Dossey, MD on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 12:38 pm

      Thank you, Rev. Dean, for your kind comments. ~ Larry Dossey, MD