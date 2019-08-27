Consilience: Are Science and Religion Compatible?

Despite the towering intellectual and technological achievements of twentieth-century science, its spell over us has been irreversibly weakened. There are at least two important reasons for this. First, scientist and layman alike have become aware of the limits and shortcomings of scientific knowledge. Second, we realize that our perpetual hunger for spiritual understanding is real and undeniable. It can neither be defined away by subtle logic, nor be satisfied by viewing the universe as sterile, mechanistic, and accidental.1

Consilience is a new concept for many, but its meaning is straightforward. It is the principle that evidence from unrelated sources, such as science and the humanities, or science and religion, can converge and produce unified conclusions. The word originated in the mid-19th century from con,“together,”plus the Latin siliens, “jumping.” In other words, different concepts and ideas can combine or“jump together”to form a unitary whole. As a result, the whole is stronger than when single pieces of evidence stand alone.

A commonplace example of consilienceis the […]