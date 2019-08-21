Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, August 21st, 2019

Trump Accuses Jewish Democrats of ‘Great Disloyalty’

Author:     Julie Hirschfeld Davis
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Aug. 20, 2019 Updated 9:34 p.m. ET
Stephan:   Trump is such a blatant anti-Semite that he could actually say this from the White House with no shame at all. We've sunk to a level I never thought I would see.

The comments were the latest turn in a controversy that erupted when Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were barred from an Israel trip.
Credit:Jenn Ackerman/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — President Trump said on Tuesday that any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat is guilty of ignorance or “great disloyalty,” intensifying his efforts to drive in a partisan wedge over religion and support for Israel even as he appeared to draw on an anti-Semitic trope.

Mr. Trump did not go into specifics about what he considered to be Jews’ disloyalty, but his language is reminiscent of the anti-Semitic smear that Jews have a “dual loyalty” and are more devoted to Israel than they are to their own countries.

Mr. Trump’s comments were the latest turn in a controversy over religion and politics that erupted last week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, at the president’s urging, barred an official visit to Israel by the first two Muslim women in Congress, Representatives Ilhan Omar […]

