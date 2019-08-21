Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, August 21st, 2019

Trump cancelled his trip to Denmark — because they won’t sell him Greenland

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     20 August 2019
 Link: Trump cancelled his trip to Denmark — because they won’t sell him Greenland
Stephan:   It is amazing to observe how in less than three years Donald Trump has reduced America's international stature from world leader to disrespected bully and buffoon. We have a president in name only. In fact, we have a psychotic 13-year-old boy with bleached hair in a badly tailored suit and an overlong red tie.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump Tweeted.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future,” Trump added.

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time….

Donald J. Trump

….The Prime Minister was able to save […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Will on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 5:15 am

    Don’t piss off the king heads will roll! Madness continues and intensifies with his lordship. Next he will declare Greenland a national security issue which then would allow us to take it because those Danes are evil socialists threating the spread our way of life.

    The only thing that saves us from official dictatorship is the chaos-in-chief is so chaotic. Meanwhile in the background so much damage is being done to what remains of good governance. Eugene Robinson, columnist for the Washington Post, has pov titled “Trump panicking that the reality show presidency won’t be renewed” that sums up the situation pretty well.