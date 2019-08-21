Trump cancelled his trip to Denmark — because they won’t sell him Greenland

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump Tweeted.
“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future,” Trump added.
Don’t piss off the king heads will roll! Madness continues and intensifies with his lordship. Next he will declare Greenland a national security issue which then would allow us to take it because those Danes are evil socialists threating the spread our way of life.
The only thing that saves us from official dictatorship is the chaos-in-chief is so chaotic. Meanwhile in the background so much damage is being done to what remains of good governance. Eugene Robinson, columnist for the Washington Post, has pov titled “Trump panicking that the reality show presidency won’t be renewed” that sums up the situation pretty well.