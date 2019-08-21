Trump cancelled his trip to Denmark — because they won’t sell him Greenland

Stephan: It is amazing to observe how in less than three years Donald Trump has reduced America's international stature from world leader to disrespected bully and buffoon. We have a president in name only. In fact, we have a psychotic 13-year-old boy with bleached hair in a badly tailored suit and an overlong red tie.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump Tweeted.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future,” Trump added.